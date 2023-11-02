Bill Belichick heads a list of NFL coaches on the hot seat that includes Brandon Staley, Ron Rivera

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Josh McDaniels couldn’t make it past the midpoint of the season before the Las Vegas Raiders decided to make a change.

Other teams will be joining the search for a new coach sooner or later.

The Raiders (3-5) get a head start while also giving interim coach Antonio Pierce an opportunity to prove he’s up to the task.

Going into 2023, five teams replaced their head coach. Ten teams hired new head coaches in 2022.

Several coaches around the NFL will be coaching for their future in the second half. Here are seven on the hot seat:

BILL BELICHICK, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Winning six Super Bowls bought Belichick extra time in New England but the Patriots (2-6) have struggled since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season. They’re 27-31 since with one winning season in 2021 when rookie quarterback Mac Jones led them to a 10-7 record and the playoffs, a loss in the wild-card round.

Jones has regressed, the team lacks young talent and the Patriots are headed toward their first last-place finish in the AFC East since Belichick’s first season in 2000.

Owner Robert Kraft became accustomed to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and hosting championship parades throughout two decades of unparalleled success. The Patriot Way isn't what it used to be. The 71-year-old Belichick may be running out of time to restore it.

BRANDON STALEY, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

The Chargers (3-4) have underachieved in Staley’s 2 1/2 seasons, going 22-19. Staley was supposed to take Justin Herbert and the team to the next level. They blew a 27-0 lead in their only playoff appearance. His defense continues to struggles and is ranked next-to-last in the NFL, a poor sign for a coach who got his job because he was a successful defensive coordinator.

Staley’s penchant to go for it on fourth down, especially in his own territory, has sometimes backfired. He may have to win a playoff game to stick around another season.

RON RIVERA, WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Rivera is 25-32-1 in 3 1/2 seasons in Washington. He won a division title in 2020 at 7-9 and hasn’t had a winning record yet. The Commanders (3-5) have a new ownership group and it’s likely they’ll want to hire their own guy. Rivera, a two-time AP Coach of the Year with Carolina, will need a dramatic turnaround to keep his job.

MATT EBERFLUS, CHICAGO BEARS

Eberflus is only in his second season with the Bears but he’s 5-20 and he hasn’t developed Justin Fields into a surefire franchise quarterback. He’s another former defensive coordinator whose defense is playing poorly. Chicago (2-6) could end up with two picks in the top five and another coach could be the beneficiary.

MIKE MCCARTHY, DALLAS COWBOYS

The Cowboys (5-2) have won 12 games each of the past two seasons, but they haven’t reached the NFC championship game since the 1995 season. Jerry Jones is 81 and running out of patience. The Hall of Fame owner’s last Super Bowl victory came 28 years ago. It may take a Super Bowl appearance for McCarthy to get to coach a fifth season in Dallas next year.

KEVIN STEFANSKI, CLEVELAND BROWNS

Stefanski was the AP Coach of the Year in 2020 when he led Cleveland to an 11-5 record and a playoff win over Pittsburgh in his first season as head coach. The Browns haven’t had a winning record since, but are 4-3 despite missing Deshaun Watson for four games. If the Browns miss the playoffs for a third straight year, Stefanski could be out.

TODD BOWLES, TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Hand-picked by Bruce Arians to be his successor, Bowles is 11-13 with the Buccaneers after previously going 24-40 with the New York Jets from 2015-18. He even had a losing record last season with Tom Brady when the Buccaneers won a weak NFC South. Some coaches are best suited for different roles. Bowles’ success as a defensive coordinator hasn’t translated when he’s been the man in charge. He works for patient ownership so unless the Buccaneers (3-4) finish with double-digit losses, Bowles could get another year.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl