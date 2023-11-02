Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds off New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Another week, another honor for the Miami Dolphins’ explosive offense.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday after inching a little bit closer to history.

Hill currently has 1,014 yards receiving for the Dolphins, becoming the first player in 52 years to reach the 1,000-yard mark in the first eight games of the season. The only other players to reach 1,000 yards receiving in the first eight games are Charley Hennigan (1,122 in 1961), Elroy Hirsch (1,058 in 1951) and Don Hutson (1,032 in 1942).

With Hill off to a historic start and the addition of the 17th game to the NFL schedule, Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards receiving set in 2012 is in danger of being broken.

Hill also leads the league in receiving touchdowns (8) and yards per reception (16.8).

Hill would be on pace to break Johnson’s record even without the 17th game as he is averaging 126.8 yards per game. He needs to average 106 yards the rest of the way to break “Megatron’s” mark.

The Dolphins (6-2) arrived in Germany this week to meet the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.