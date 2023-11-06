Mario Cristobal won’t indicate if he plans to bench Tyler Van Dyke ahead of Florida State game

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 01: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are preparing for their annual showdown with the Florida State Seminoles.

The Canes and Seminoles will meet Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

The game will be broadcast on Local 10 in South Florida.

Canes Head Coach Mario Cristobal admitted that the passing attack has regressed as the season went on.

Tyler Van Dyke threw 3 interceptions in Miami’s 20-6 loss at N.C. State.

Cristobal was asked if he’s considered benching Van Dyke.

Cristobal said, “I appreciate the question. I would respectfully said this. Just from a game-planning standpoint and a team dynamic standpoint, I wouldn’t use this forum to discuss a move, especially at that position because it affects so many different things.”

Cristobal said there is competition at every position all the time.

Cristobal said Miami’s regression in the passing game is due to a number of factors.

Cristobal said it’s related to the running game, protection, and route running.

The Canes coach said fixing the passing game is a top priority for Miami.

Miami is 6-3 on the season.

Florida State is currently 9-0.