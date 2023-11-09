Tyler Herro sustains Grade 2 strain, will be re-evaluated in two weeks

(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have learned more about the ankle injury that Tyler Herro sustained on Wednesday night.

Herro sustained a Grade 2 sprain of his right ankle.

Herro will be in a walking boot for 10 days.

The Heat guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

This is the second injury that Herro sustained recently.

During the NBA Playoffs, Herro broke his hand and missed the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals.

The guard spent the offseason working his way back.

The season was off to a great start for Herro who was averaging 22.9 points per game.

The Heat are in the middle of one of the tougher stretches of the season.

Miami is playing 9 out of 10 games on the road.