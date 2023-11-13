Miami Hurricanes Jacolby George named ACC Receiver of the Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes had a disappointing finish to their loss to Florida State on Saturday.
Miami fell short against the No. 4 ranked Seminoles 27-20.
On Monday, wide receiver Jacolby George picked up a big honor.
George was named ACC receiver of the week.
George had 5 catches for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.
George’s second touchdown was an 85-yard strike in the fourth quarter that gave the Canes a chance.
Miami is now 6-4 on the season.
They will host Louisville in the home finale on Saturday.