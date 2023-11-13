Miami Hurricanes Jacolby George named ACC Receiver of the Week

(Colin Hackley, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami quarterback Emory Williams looks to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes had a disappointing finish to their loss to Florida State on Saturday.

Miami fell short against the No. 4 ranked Seminoles 27-20.

On Monday, wide receiver Jacolby George picked up a big honor.

George was named ACC receiver of the week.

George had 5 catches for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

George’s second touchdown was an 85-yard strike in the fourth quarter that gave the Canes a chance.

Miami is now 6-4 on the season.

They will host Louisville in the home finale on Saturday.