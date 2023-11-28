Tyler Van Dyke to enter transfer portal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 14: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the first quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 14, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – It appears that Tyler Van Dyke has thrown his last pass as a Miami Hurricane.

According to multiple reports, Van Dyke is entering his name in the transfer portal.

Van Dyke has one year left of eligibility.

Van Dyke had a remarkable first season for the Canes.

In 2021, he threw for 25 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions.

In 2022, Van Dyke had an injury-filled season in which he threw for just 10 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

Van Dyke got off to a fast start in 2023, with a huge performance against Texas A&M.

However, his performance began to decline as the year progressed.

Before Miami’s loss at Florida State, Van Dyke was benched for freshman Emory Williams.

Miami is now expected to start the process of looking for a veteran quarterback to take his place.

Van Dyke tweeted, “I want to thank the University of Miami, my teammates, coaching staff, and everyone associated with the University who have made this chapter in my life truly special and invaluable. I have created lifelong friendships and memories, which I will cherish. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunities and experiences that have shaped me during my time here. After conversations with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am looking forward to the next chapter and what my future holds.”