Luke Donald stays on as captain of European Ryder Cup team for title defense in 2025

Luke Donald is staying on as Europe's Ryder Cup captain for its title defense in 2025 at Bethpage Black.

The 45-year-old Donald led the Europeans to a 16½-11½ victory over the United States outside Rome last month and the European tour said Wednesday he is being retained as captain for the matches in New York.

He will be the first to captain Europe in back-to-back Ryder Cups since Bernard Gallacher, who had three in a row (1991, 1993 and 1995).

Only Tony Jacklin has led Europe to wins at home and away in golf's biggest show. That was at The Belfry in 1985 and then at Muirfield Village in Ohio in 1987.

“Great opportunities don’t come along very often in life,” Donald said, "and I’m a great believer that when they do, you need to grab them with both hands — this is one of these moments.

“There is no question,” he added, “that being a captain away from home is a tough task. But I have never shied away from challenges throughout my career and it is precisely the kind of thing that motivates me.”

The last team to win a Ryder Cup on the road was Europe at Medinah in 2012, after being 10-6 down heading into Sunday's singles matches.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry were among the players who wanted Donald, a former top-ranked player, to stay on as captain of the European team. They got their wish.

“For me, that was so humbling, so gratifying, to hear that they wanted me to carry on," Donald said. "That certainly was a big part in my decision to do that.

"We created special moments, special memories that week, and to have their backing meant the world to me.”

