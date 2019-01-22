Big League Chew features female on packaging for first time

MIAMI - Well, it's about time!

Nearly 40 years after it became a diamond sensation, Big League Chew will feature a female player on its packaging.

The women's softball player knocks off the male baseball player that fans of the chewing gum have seen since the product was invented four decades ago by two minor league baseball players.

“We often draw inspiration for future products from our dedicated fans and customers." said co-creator Rob Nelson. "Whether it is fun alternative name suggestions for our bubble gum flavors or new characters to feature, we hear you and we appreciate you. This new pouch is inspired by the girls who play hard and dream big. Welcome to the Big League Chew family.”

The pouches will be available to purchase online starting Feb. 1.

