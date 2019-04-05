10 most memorable games in history of Florida State-Miami baseball rivalry

Miami players celebrate after the final out of their 6-5 victory over Florida State to win the championship game of the College World Series, June 19, 1999, in Omaha, Nebraska.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - As Florida State baseball coach Mike Martin prepares for his final series in 40 seasons with the Seminoles, Local10.com takes a look back at the 10 most memorable moments of the past four decades in the history of this storied rivalry.

No. 1 Miami (49-13) 6, No. 3 FSU 5 (57-13)

June 19, 1999

Omaha, Nebraska

The Hurricanes won their third of four national titles in grand fashion, holding off their rivals in the College World Series championship game. Miami led 6-2 after six innings, but the Seminoles plated two runners in the seventh and one in the eighth to put them in position to win. After all, the Seminoles had slugger Marshall McDougall, who was named most outstanding player of the College World Series and led the nation with 106 RBIs and 126 hits. His team trailing 6-5, the second baseman hit a fastball to left field in his final at-bat that appeared poised to sail out of the park, but the wind was unkind to FSU, spoiling any come-from-behind heroics.

No. 1 FSU (32-5) 14, No. 14 Miami (24-9-1) 13 (17 innings)

April 7, 2000

Tallahassee

Top-ranked Florida State prevailed in a marathon, 17-inning game that began on a Friday night and concluded early the next morning. The Seminoles scored three runs in the bottom of the 17th inning after Miami tacked on two in the top of the inning. FSU trailed 9-0 at one point in the game and 11-7 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs before the Seminoles rallied for a 14-13 victory. The game remains the longest in both school's history.

No. 19 FSU (30-13) 10, Miami (17-24) 1

April 28, 2018

Tallahassee

Florida State not only secured the series victory with a 10-1 win against Miami, but the Seminoles also gave head coach Mike Martin his 1,975th win, which tied the late Augie Garrido for the most in college baseball history. The Seminoles held the Hurricanes scoreless through seven innings. The record-tying win was also Martin's 99th career victory against Miami.

Miami (17-25) 11, No. 19 FSU (31-13) 5

April 29, 2018

Tallahassee

Courtesy of Florida State Athletics Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin argues a call with an umpire during a game against the Miami Hurricanes while Miami head baseball coach Jim Morris looks on, April 29, 2018, in Tallahassee, Florida.

The Hurricanes denied Florida State fans the opportunity to see Martin get the all-time wins record at home. Former FSU assistant and longtime Miami skipper Jim Morris, coaching his final game against the Seminoles, avoided the sweep and left Tallahassee victorious one last time. The Seminoles had won the previous two games and were poised for the sweep, but starting pitcher Andrew Karp left after just four outs because of a sickness.

No. 1 Miami (52-10) 7, No. 3 FSU (54-13) 5

June 16, 2008

Omaha, Nebraska

AP Photo/Eric Francis Miami closer Carlos Gutierrez works against Florida State in the ninth inning of a College World Series elimination game, June 16, 2008, in Omaha, Nebraska. Gutierrez worked out of a bases-loaded situation as the Hurricanes held off FSU.

The Hurricanes staved off elimination in a 7-5 victory at the College World Series, sending the Seminoles home sans championship for the 19th time in school history. Florida State scored three runs and had the go-ahead run on base in the top of the ninth, but Miami secured the final out to end the game and the Seminoles' season. Although the Seminoles had 18 hits -- four by FSU catcher and Golden Spikes Award winner Buster Posey -- they left a College World Series-record 17 runners stranded in what was Posey's final collegiate game.

No. 7 FSU (50-17) 6, No. 8 Miami (41-18-1) 1

June 4, 2000

Tallahassee

The Seminoles got payback for their 1999 College World Series defeat at the bats of Miami, denying the defending national champions a chance at repeating. Florida State took the rubber series of the NCAA tournament's super regional, eliminating the Hurricanes. FSU starter Mike Ziegler threw a complete game for the Seminoles, allowing just one run on nine hits in a 6-1 win.

Miami (7-1) 10, FSU 0

Feb. 22, 1980

Coral Gables

Courtesy of Florida State Athletics Mike Martin, wearing No. 11, is pictured with his 1980 Florida State baseball team.

Florida State was shut out 10-0 by Miami in Martin's very first game at the helm. A former third base coach under predecessor Dick Howser, Martin coached from his familiar perch, but the Seminoles never got a runner to third base.

FSU (0-2) 9, Miami (9-1) 8

Feb. 24, 1980

Coral Gables

Courtesy of Florida State Athletics Florida State outfielder Mike Fuentes and head baseball coach Mike Martin shake hands in this undated photograph.

Martin got his first win in a 9-8 decision as the Seminoles avoided being swept by the Hurricanes. Before the days of Atlantic Coast Conference play, the teams used to meet six times per season -- three at home and three on the road. The Seminoles were led by former Coral Gables High School standout outfielder Mike Fuentes, who went on to win the Golden Spikes Award the next year.

No. 6 Miami (47-15) 4, No. 3 FSU (53-14) 2

June 4, 1995

Omaha, Nebraska

Andy Lyons/Getty Images Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin walks off the field during a game in the 1995 College World Series.

Miami took a 4-0 lead in the first and held on to defeat Florida State in the College World Series. The Hurricanes scored their only runs of the game on two singles, an error and a sacrifice fly before a 90-minute rain delay. The Seminoles turned a College World Series-record five double plays, but starting pitcher David Yocum gave up four runs on five hits in 1/3 of an inning. Left-handed pitcher J.D. Arteaga allowed no walks and seven hits in a complete game for Miami, knocking FSU into an all-too-familiar spot -- the losers' bracket.

No. 1 FSU (60-12) 4, No. 3 Miami (50-16) 3

June 8, 1986

Omaha, Nebraska

Courtesy of Omaha World-Herald Florida State's Richie Lewis, Bien Figueroa and Luis Alicea make a play against Miami in the College World Series, June 8, 1986, in Omaha, Nebraska. The Seminoles won 4-3, eliminating the Hurricanes.

For the second time in six days, the Seminoles defeated defending national champion Miami in the College World Series on their way to a school-record 61 wins. FSU's 4-3 victory ended the season for the Hurricanes and propelled the Seminoles to the national championship game. Richie Lewis, who had pitched in the shadow of Golden Spikes Award winner Mike Loynd and Doug Little throughout the season, relieved Little in the bottom of the ninth after Miami outfielder Mike Fiore walked to lead off the inning. Lewis caught designated hitter Greg Ellena, who was named most outstanding player in the College World Series, looking at three straight strikes. Fiore was caught stealing on a throw by catcher Ed Fulton, giving FSU its second out. Lewis struck out Chris Howard to end the game. The Seminoles were 2-0 against Miami in the College World Series, having handed the Hurricanes a 7-2 loss in their first-ever meeting in Omaha.

