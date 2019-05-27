Gators earn 12th straight NCAA tournament berth

The Gators haven't missed out on the NCAA tournament under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida is going back to the NCAA tournament.

The Gators (33-24) will face Dallas Baptist (41-18) in the Lubbock, Texas, regional Friday night, the NCAA announced Monday.

It is the 12th consecutive NCAA tournament berth for the Gators, all under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

No. 8 national seed Texas Tech (39-17) is the host school. The Red Raiders will face Army (35-24) on Friday afternoon.

Florida won the 2017 national championship.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.