Gators earn 12th straight NCAA tournament berth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida is going back to the NCAA tournament.
The Gators (33-24) will face Dallas Baptist (41-18) in the Lubbock, Texas, regional Friday night, the NCAA announced Monday.
It is the 12th consecutive NCAA tournament berth for the Gators, all under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.
Complete NCAA Baseball Regional Schedule
No. 8 national seed Texas Tech (39-17) is the host school. The Red Raiders will face Army (35-24) on Friday afternoon.
Florida won the 2017 national championship.
