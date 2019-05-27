Gators Baseball

Gators earn 12th straight NCAA tournament berth

Florida hasn't missed NCAA tournament under Kevin O'Sullivan

By Peter Burke - Local10.com Managing Editor
AP Photo/Matt Stamey

The Gators haven't missed out on the NCAA tournament under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida is going back to the NCAA tournament.

The Gators (33-24) will face Dallas Baptist (41-18) in the Lubbock, Texas, regional Friday night, the NCAA announced Monday.

More Gators Headlines

It is the 12th consecutive NCAA tournament berth for the Gators, all under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan.

Complete NCAA Baseball Regional Schedule

No. 8 national seed Texas Tech (39-17) is the host school. The Red Raiders will face Army (35-24) on Friday afternoon.

Florida won the 2017 national championship.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.