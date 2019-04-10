Gators score 2 runs in 9th to win 11th straight vs. Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mike Martin will end his 40-year tenure as Florida State's head coach with an 11-game losing streak against rival Florida.

A pinch-hit two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning by Florida's Kirby McMullen broke a 1-1 tie, propelling the Gators to a 3-1 win Tuesday night and a sweep of the Seminoles for the fourth consecutive year.

The Gators took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a passed ball, but the Seminoles tied the game in the fifth on an RBI groundout from right fielder Alec Sanchez.

Florida State, which outhit the Gators 8-5, intentionally walked right fielder Wil Dalton to put a pair of runners on base with two outs in the ninth. McMullen's double into the right field corner allowed both runners to score.

Florida has now won 11 consecutive games against FSU and 16 of the last 17 meetings. Barring another meeting in the postseason, the Gators finish 77-76 all-time against FSU under Martin, who is retiring at the end of the season.

