Amditis home run helps Hurricanes beat No. 6 Gators in Gainesville

Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis hits a home run in the seventh inning to pull his team ahead against the Florida Gators, Feb. 22, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Miami catcher Michael Amditis hit his first career home run in the seventh inning Friday night, pushing the Hurricanes past No. 6 Florida 5-2.

The redshirt sophomore, who entered the game with just one hit in 10 at-bats this season, was 2-for-4 on the evening, including the game-winning solo homer.

Miami took a 2-0 lead, but the Gators tied it up in the sixth inning.

The Hurricanes responded when Amditis belted a 2-0 fastball from Florida reliever Jordan Butler (1-1), putting it over the wall in left-center to lead off the seventh and pull Miami ahead once and for all.

Miami Athletics Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis celebrates after hitting his first career home run against the Florida Gators, Feb. 22, 2019, in Gainesville, Florida.

Starting pitcher Even McKendry (2-0) picked up his second career win against Florida, allowing just two runs on four hits through seven innings. The junior right-hander had a season-high nine strikeouts and walked just one batter.

It was Miami's first win in Gainesville since a 7-2 victory on Feb. 21, 2015.

