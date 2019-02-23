Amditis home run helps Hurricanes beat No. 6 Gators in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Miami catcher Michael Amditis hit his first career home run in the seventh inning Friday night, pushing the Hurricanes past No. 6 Florida 5-2.
The redshirt sophomore, who entered the game with just one hit in 10 at-bats this season, was 2-for-4 on the evening, including the game-winning solo homer.
Miami took a 2-0 lead, but the Gators tied it up in the sixth inning.
The Hurricanes responded when Amditis belted a 2-0 fastball from Florida reliever Jordan Butler (1-1), putting it over the wall in left-center to lead off the seventh and pull Miami ahead once and for all.
Starting pitcher Even McKendry (2-0) picked up his second career win against Florida, allowing just two runs on four hits through seven innings. The junior right-hander had a season-high nine strikeouts and walked just one batter.
It was Miami's first win in Gainesville since a 7-2 victory on Feb. 21, 2015.
