Miami's Evan McKendry named ACC pitcher of the week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Evan McKendry has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the week, the ACC announced Monday.

Miami's right-handed pitcher struck out nine batters and allowed just three hits over seven scoreless innings during Friday night's 11-0 rout of rival Florida State.

"It was awesome," McKendry said after Friday's game.

McKendry (5-1) is tied for second in the ACC with 61 strikeouts and has struck out eight or more batters in each of his last three starts.

He becomes the second Miami player to win a weekly ACC award. Shortstop Freddy Zamora was named ACC player of the week last month.

The Hurricanes (20-12, 7-8 ACC) went on to win the series against the Seminoles for the first time since 2008.

Miami will face Florida Gulf Coast at home Tuesday night and again Wednesday night in Fort Myers.

