The Hurricanes hit the road for postseason play

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Postseason play begins, hold the Mark Light Shakes.

The Miami Hurricanes left from Coral Gables on Wednesday bound for Starkville, Miss.

Miami will not be hosting a regional, despite finishing with a 39-18 record.

However, the Canes will be returning to the postseason, after missing out two straight years.

The Canes are led by first year skipper Gino DiMare.

The Canes will play Central Michigan on Friday at 8 p.m.

