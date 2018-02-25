Hurricanes lose fourth straight, fall to Gators 8-2

Florida's Jackson Kowar, seen here in the 2017 College World Series, picked up the win against Miami.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami lost its fourth consecutive game Saturday night, falling to top-ranked Florida 8-2.

Florida junior Jackson Kowar (2-0) scattered five hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out two batters and allowed two runs.

Miami sophomore Greg Veliz (0-1) surrendered four runs (one earned), struck out five and walked three batters in 5.1 innings.

Three Miami errors proved costly for the Hurricanes (2-4). Only three of the eight runs allowed by the Miami pitching staff were earned.

The Gators (7-0) got out to an early 2-0 start in the top of the first inning, but Miami tied the game with runs in the third and fourth.

Florida plated two runners each in the sixth, eighth and ninth to seal the victory.

Miami has now lost four in a row after a 2-0 start to the season.

The Hurricanes will try to avoid being swept by the Gators for the second consecutive season when they host Florida on Sunday for the final game of the series.

Miami hasn't taken the series against Florida since 2009.

