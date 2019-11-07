Hurricanes open 2020 season against familiar opponents

Miami Hurricanes head baseball coach Gino DiMare shakes hands with Rutgers coach Joe Litterio before a game against the Scarlet Knights on opening night, Feb. 15, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will open the 2020 baseball season against Rutgers for the sixth straight year before hosting rival Florida the next weekend.

The Hurricanes announced the 2020 schedule Thursday.

Miami, in its second season under head coach Gino DiMare, opens with a three-game series against Rutgers at home Feb. 14-16. The Scarlet Knights have served as Miami's opening opponent at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field since 2015.

The Gators come to Coral Gables for a three-game series Feb. 21-23. Florida took two of three from Miami last season.

Miami will play 13 of its first 14 games at home to begin the season, including 10 straight through March 1. Their lone road game during that stretch is a March 4 trip to play Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.

The home Atlantic Coast Conference slate includes visits from Virginia (March 20-22), North Carolina (April 10-12), Louisville (April 17-19) and Clemson (May 8-10).

Miami's ACC road schedule includes a three-game series at Florida State, led by first-year head coach Mike Martin Jr., to conclude the month of April.

"We always play one of the toughest schedules in the country year in and year out, and this season is no different," DiMare said. "The ACC is consistently one of the top conferences in all of college baseball. Add in Florida and some of the other teams we play from across the state that are competing for conference championships and it should be a challenging schedule. I know our players and staff are looking forward to it."

The Hurricanes returned to the NCAA tournament last season after a two-year absence, winning 41 games and finishing with an 18-12 record in ACC play.

Click here to see the complete schedule.

