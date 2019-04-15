Hurricanes ranked for first time under Gino DiMare

Miami Hurricanes starter Evan McKendry pitches against the Florida State Seminoles at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, April 5, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami is back in a familiar spot -- the top 25.

The Hurricanes (25-12, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) are ranked No. 22 in the Collegiate Baseball poll released Monday.

It is the first time the Hurricanes have been ranked under first-year head coach Gino DiMare.

Miami was 5-0 last week, beating Florida Gulf Coast in a pair of midweek games before sweeping Virginia in ACC play.

"We talked about it before the series began, that now is the time to make a move," DiMare said. "We have been sitting kind of on the outside, looking in, in terms of rankings, and our goal is to try and host. Nobody is giving us a chance to host, but if we make a really, really good run here, we will have a chance to do that."

The Hurricanes are ranked for the first time since February 2018.

Miami hosts Florida Gulf Coast again Tuesday before a three-game series at No. 8 Louisville.

