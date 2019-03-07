Hurricanes will retire Jim Morris' No. 3 on Friday

Miami head coach Jim Morris works with his players during practice at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Feb. 13, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are giving a big honor to former skipper Jim Morris.

The Canes will retire No. 3 on Friday night as Miami hosts Georgia Tech.

In 25 seasons at Miami, Morris won 1,090 games, made the NCAA postseason for 23 straight years, and reached the College World Series 13 times.

Miami won National Championships in 1999 and 2001 under Morris.

Friday's game will particuarly meaningful for Morris because he also coached at Georgia Tech.

