Miami outlasts FIU in crosstown rivalry

MIAMI - Miami outlasted crosstown opponent Florida International 10-8 Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes (6-2) took a 4-0 lead in the third inning and went ahead 10-2 midway through the seventh, but FIU (3-4) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the ninth to cut Miami's lead.

Miami got on the scoreboard first, as shortstop Freddy Zamora smacked a two-run single to the right side that drove home Tony Jenkins and Jordan Lala in the third.

After Adrian Del Castillo was hit by a pitch, first baseman Alex Toral ripped a one-out double to the wall in right field that pushed home Zamora.

Toral's double also knocked FIU starter Franco Aleman out of the game. The freshman right-hander took the loss after allowing four runs on four hits over 2.1 innings. He also walked three batters.

Miami starter Slade Cecconi was replaced by Tyler Keysor in the fifth. Keysor notched his first win, throwing 2.2 innings of relief. The junior right-hander held the Panthers scoreless over his first two innings before allowing three runs in the final frame.

A crowd of 1,923 was on hand for the midweek game -- the largest crowd at FIU Baseball Stadium since a 2006 meeting against Miami.

