No. 6 Gators hand Hurricanes first loss of season, take series

Jack Leftwich got the win for the Gators in Sunday's 4-1 Florida victory.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - After defeating No. 6 Florida 5-2 Friday night, Miami dropped its final two games of the series against the Gators.

Florida first baseman Kendrick Calilao made Miami pay for its miscues in Sunday's rubber game as the Gators (5-3) defeated the Hurricanes (5-2) 4-1 in Gainesville.

The freshman had a three-hit, two-RBI performance that sealed the outcome.

Florida starter Jack Leftwich (2-0) got the win for the Gators, while Miami's Brian Van Belle (1-1) earned his first loss of the season. Leftwich allowed five runs through five innings while striking out seven batters.

Miami led the Gators 3-1 in the sixth inning of Saturday night's game before Florida surged ahead with a four-run rally in the seventh on the way to a 9-3 win. It was Miami's first loss of the season.

Florida's Tommy Mace (2-0) allowed three runs on five hits through seven innings for the win.

Freshman left-hander JP Gates was credited with the loss for the Hurricanes after walking two batters and allowing three runs on two hits in the seventh.

