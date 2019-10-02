NSU hosts open tryouts for winning baseball team

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - In 2016, the Nova Southeastern University men's baseball team won the Division 2 National Championship.

Since then, they've continued that tradition of winning, even leading the country in home runs in 2018.

"Once you become a Shark, you really care about this program," NSU baseball coach Greg Brown told Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol at Monday's open tryouts.

Brown told Margol that he felt winning the Division 2 National Championship legitimized many things about the program.

"You know, I think it legitimized a lot of things that had been happening for years. You know, we've had some really good players come through the program," he said. "When you look around the yard, there's a lot of guys doing a lot of work right now, and that's on their own, and I think that's something special that has developed over time."

While some players are from out of state, Andrew Labosky said his family lives close by which makes the experience that much better for him.

"Since it's so close to home -- I live probably 10 minutes away -- so I get to have my family come out, I get to live in the comfort of my own home, but at the same time I get to play the sport that I love and I get to get an education," he said.

