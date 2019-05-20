FAU baseball clinches C-USA regular-season title, top seed in tournament

Players on the Florida Atlantic baseball team hold their hats over their hearts during the national anthem before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Feb. 20, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic is the top baseball team in Conference USA.

The Owls defeated Middle Tennessee 8-7 on Saturday to clinch the 2019 regular-season C-USA championship for the first time in school history.

FAU (37-18, 22-8 C-USA) swept the Blue Raiders in three games to clinch their first regular-season C-USA title in school history and earn the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament that begins Wednesday.

FAU's 22 league wins are the most since the Owls went 25-8 in 2003 when they were members of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Owls will face No. 8 seed UTSA (26-28, 13-16) in their first game of the double-elimination C-USA tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

