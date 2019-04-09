FAU baseball cracks top 25, besting all other state schools

Players on the Florida Atlantic baseball team hold their hats over their hearts during the national anthem before a game against the Miami Hurricanes at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Feb. 20, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - The Florida Atlantic baseball team is the only top 25 team in the state.

FAU cracked the top 25 in the latest Collegiate Baseball poll released Monday.

The No. 24 Owls (23-9, 11-1 Conference USA) have won 17 of their last 19 games and seven in a row. They've won six straight against C-USA opponents.

Not only are the Owls the highest-ranked team in the state, but they're also the only ranked team.

Florida, previously ranked No. 20, fell out of the rankings after going 1-3 last week.

Florida State snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-5 win Sunday at Miami, but the Seminoles are just 9-12 since starting the season 12-0 and rising to No. 1 in the country.

The Hurricanes, who owned the nation's longest consecutive streak of NCAA tournament bids, have missed out on the postseason each of the last two years.

FAU has made the NCAA tournament in three of the last four years and five times in 10 seasons under head coach John McCormack.

