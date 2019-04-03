Award given to college baseball's top catcher renamed after Buster Posey

Former Florida State star Buster Posey is the new namesake of the award given to the top Division I catcher in college baseball.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - So long, Johnny Bench. Hello, Buster Posey.

The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced Tuesday that the award honoring college baseball's top catcher has been renamed in honor of the former Florida State star.

Previously known as the Johnny Bench Award, the award given to Division I's top catcher will now be called the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year.

Posey won the award during his junior season at Florida State in 2008, helping the Seminoles return to the College World Series. He won the Golden Spikes Award -- college baseball's Heisman Trophy -- that same year.

"I am certainly honored to add my name to this prestigious award," Posey said. "It means even more to me as I was the recipient of the national catcher of the year award in 2008. There have been many outstanding catchers receive this award and I fully anticipate there will be many more."

The fifth overall pick of the 2008 Major League Baseball draft, Posey has spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants. The six-time All-Star has won three World Series and was the National League MVP in 2012.

