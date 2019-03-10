Florida State skipper Mike Martin reaches 2,000 wins in final season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Longtime Florida State head coach Mike Martin continues to make history in his final season.

The 75-year-old skipper notched his 2,000th career win Saturday with Florida State's 5-2 victory against Virginia Tech.

Martin becomes the only coach in NCAA history in any sport to reach 2,000 career wins.

The top-ranked Seminoles (13-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) split Saturday's doubleheader against the Hokies (9-5, 1-2 ACC), losing 6-0 in the opening game before winning the night cap and the series.

Tied 2-2 midway through the seventh inning, the Seminoles plated two runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth on the way to the historic win.

Martin surpassed the late Augie Garrido last season to record more wins than any other coach in college baseball history.

The Seminoles will face No. 14 Florida (12-5) on Tuesday night in Gainesville, where Florida State hasn't won since 2016. The Gators have won 13 of the last 14 meetings in this rivalry.

