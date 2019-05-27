Seminoles earn 42nd consecutive NCAA tournament berth

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Martin tips his cap to fans before the series opener against the Miami Hurricanes, April 5, 2019, at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Mike Martin will get one more chance to win a national championship.

The longtime Florida State skipper, who is retiring at the end of the season, is going back to the NCAA tournament for the 40th time in as many years at the helm of the program.

Florida State (36-21) will face Florida Atlantic (40-19) in the Athens, Georgia, regional Friday at noon, the NCAA announced Monday.

The winner will face the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Georgia (44-15) and Mercer (35-27).

Martin has won more than 2,000 games -- the most of any sport in NCAA history -- and been to 16 College World Series, but he has yet to win a national title.

Florida State's NCAA tournament berth will be its 42nd consecutive appearance -- the longest active streak in Division I college baseball.

The Seminoles have won at least 40 games in each of Martin's 39 previous seasons. Florida State needs four more wins to reach that mark in 2019.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.