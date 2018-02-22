Seminoles lose ace Tyler Holton for season with elbow injury

Florida State ace Tyler Holton will miss the rest of the 2018 season.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The path to the College World Series just got more difficult for the Seminoles.

Florida State ace Tyler Holton will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season, the junior said Wednesday on Instagram.

"After meeting with doctors, my family and I have decided the best thing for me to do is have Tommy John surgery," Holton wrote. "Unfortunately that means I'll be out for the remainder of the season."

The preseason All-American pitcher injured his elbow in Florida State's 11-1 win against Xavier in Friday's season opener. He left the game in the fifth inning.

Holton's loss is a blow to a team that is trying to win its first national championship. The No. 4 Seminoles (4-0) fell short in last year's College World Series. It was FSU's 22nd trip to Omaha and 16th under longtime head coach Mike Martin.

"This team is special and will do great things this year," Holton said. "God has a plan and a purpose for everything He does! Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers. It's not the end of the world, just a setback. GO NOLES!!"

Martin, who took the helm in 1980, is 28 wins away from breaking the NCAA record for all-time wins.

