Gators, Seminoles to appear in Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Florida State's Anthony Polite and Florida's Andrew Nembhard are among the returning players from last year's Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Fans of the Gators and Seminoles won't have to travel far from home to see their teams on the hardwood this year.

Florida and Florida State will return to Sunrise in December for the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, the schools announced Wednesday.

The Gators will face Utah State, while the Seminoles will take on South Florida in the Dec. 21 doubleheader at the BB&T Center.

Florida is making its 11th consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and 21st overall. The Gators are 17-3 all-time in Sunrise.

Florida State's game against USF will be the eighth consecutive appearance and 11th time since 1999 that the Seminoles will appear in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic. The Seminoles are 8-2 all-time in Sunrise.

Both teams were victorious last December, with the Gators beating Florida Gulf Coast 77-56 and the Seminoles defeating St. Louis 81-59.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.