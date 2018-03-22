Bruce Brown Jr. declares for NBA draft, won't hire agent

Bruce Brown Jr. has declared for the NBA draft, but the option opens for him to return.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The University of Miami basketball team is losing one of its star players to the NBA draft, although the door remains open for his return.

Bruce Brown Jr. declared for the NBA draft Thursday, although he isn't hiring an agent to maintain his college eligibility.

The sophomore guard played in 19 games for the Hurricanes before injuring his foot in January. He underwent surgery Feb. 1 and missed the rest of the season.

Brown averaged 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game. The Boston native scored a season-high 23 points in an 80-74 win against rival Florida State on Jan. 7.

Players have until April 22 to enter their names into the NBA draft and until June 11 to withdraw from draft consideration.

