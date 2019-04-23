Former Gators forward Keith Stone transferring to Miami

Florida forward Keith Stone goes up for a shot against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the first round of the 2018 NCAA tournament at American Airlines Center on March 15, 2018 in Dallas. The Gators won 77-62.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Keith Stone is coming home.

The former Florida forward announced Monday on Twitter that he is transferring to Miami for his senior season.

"I'm coming home momma," Stone tweeted, along with a picture of him wearing a Miami uniform.

Stone, who hails from Deerfield Beach, started 39 games in three seasons with the Gators. He averaged 6.2 points and 3.4 rebounds with a .394 3-point field goal percentage during his Florida tenure.

The 6-foot-8 forward tore his anterior cruciate ligament during a game against Georgia in January, cutting his season short.

Florida head coach Mike White announced last month that Stone was planning to graduate and transfer to another school for his final season of eligibility.

"Keith has been a part of three NCAA tournament teams and a lot of wins," White said in his statement. "He has represented the Florida program the right way, and we wish him nothing but the best."

Stone is expected to graduate this spring and would be eligible to play for the Hurricanes during the 2019-20 season.

