Hurricanes headed to Brooklyn in December for tip-off with Temple

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga looks on as Temple's Quenton DeCosey drives by Miami's Davon Reed during the National Invitational Tournament, March 31, 2015, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami's basketball team is Brooklyn-bound.

The Hurricanes will play Temple on Dec. 17 in the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center, home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

"We are looking forward to playing on the big stage in one of the country's premier basketball cities, New York City," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. "This is a great opportunity for Hurricanes' fans to get an early look at our 2019-20 team against a quality opponent in a world-class facility. We have several experienced players back, but we also have several new and exciting players who will take the floor this season. This will be a tremendous experience for our team and fans."

Miami is 2-2 all-time against Temple. The Hurricanes defeated the Owls 60-57 the last time they met in the 2015 National Invitational Tournament semifinals.

Temple was 23-10 last season, falling to Belmont in the First Four of the NCAA tournament.

Other participants in the one-day tripleheader are Florida vs. Providence and Iona vs. Princeton.

