Hurricanes headed to Italy for summer tour

Miami head coach Jim Larranaga and his Hurricanes are headed to Italy to play three games in 10 days.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes are headed to Europe.

Miami's men's basketball team departs Friday for a 10-day trip to Italy.

The Hurricanes are set to play one game in each of their three stops in Rome, Florence and Como.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to take our program on this incredible trip abroad," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "This will be a special experience for our student-athletes, who will learn about Italian culture, as well as visit some of the most historic and beautiful sights in the world. Along with providing us three competitive games in the summer, the trip will be an excellent bonding experience for our players and should be great for team chemistry."

The Hurricanes will first play Stella Azzurra Academy on Monday in Rome. Then they'll take on BC Silute, a Lithuanian club, two days later in Florence. They'll conclude their European tour with a game against LCC International University on Aug. 17 in Como.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.