Hurricanes hire former Cornell head coach Bill Courtney

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes have added a longtime assistant and former head coach to their coaching staff.

Jim Larranaga on Wednesday announced the addition of Bill Courtney to the coaching staff for the 2019-20 season.

Courtney comes to Coral Gables after spending the past two seasons on the coaching staff at DePaul.

"Bill served on my staff for nine years previously and was integral in helping build our successful teams at both Bowling Green and George Mason, including recruiting many of the players on our Final Four team at George Mason," Larranaga said in a statement. "He has previous experience at two schools in the (Atlantic Coast Conference) and brings a wealth of knowledge to our program."

Courtney was head coach at Cornell from 2010 to 2016. He has more than 20 years of college coaching experience, including having previously serving as an assistant under Larranaga at George Mason from 1997 to 2005. His other coaching stops include Virginia, Virginia Tech and Providence.

