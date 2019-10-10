Hurricanes hoops picked to finish ninth in ACC

Miami's Chris Lykes drives to the basket while being defended by Louisville's Dwayne Sutton during the second half at the Watsco Center on Jan. 24, 2018 in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami has been picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season.

Members of the media in attendance at Thursday's ACC basketball preseason event in Charlotte, North Carolina, picked the Hurricanes to finish ninth in the 15-team league.

Preseason favorite Duke, North Carolina, Louisville and defending national champion Virginia each received first-place votes.

Florida State was picked fifth, followed by North Carolina State, Notre Dame and Syracuse.

Pittsburgh was picked just behind Miami. Clemson, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest round out the bottom five.

Miami junior Chris Lykes was also named to the preseason All-ACC second team. The 5-foot-7-inch guard is the second-leading returning scorer in the ACC behind Louisville's Jordan Nwora.

The Hurricanes open the season Nov. 5 against Louisville.

