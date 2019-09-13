Hurricanes host Duke to begin 2020, have tough February on road

Duke's Tre Jones looks to pass as he drives against Miami's Ebuka Izundu during the second half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 87-57.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will travel to Clemson for a New Year's Eve tilt before returning to South Florida to host Duke for the first Atlantic Coast Conference basketball game in 2020.

The ACC announced its conference slate for the upcoming 2019-20 season Thursday night.

Miami will also host defending national champion Virginia in the penultimate regular-season game.

"The ACC is the best league in the country and we expect this season will be no different," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. "Each and every game in this conference is a true test and we look forward to facing the nation's best teams night in and night out."

A total of six ACC teams that made last year's NCAA tournament will visit the Watsco Center, beginning with Louisville in a previously announced Nov. 5 game. The Hurricanes will also host Duke (Jan. 4), Florida State (Jan. 18), Virginia Tech (Jan. 28), Virginia (March 4) and Syracuse (March 7).

The home game against the Seminoles will be sandwiched between road trips in North Carolina at North Carolina State (Jan. 15) and Duke (Jan. 21).

After playing Duke for the second time in six games, the Hurricanes will face North Carolina in Chapel Hill four days later.

February will be daunting for the Hurricanes with five road games, beginning Feb. 2 at Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes will also travel to Tallahassee for their second game against Florida State (Feb. 8). They'll play three straight road games to end the month -- at Virginia Tech (Feb. 19), at Notre Dame (Feb. 23) and at Georgia Tech (Feb. 29).

Each ACC team will play at least one conference game before the start of the new calendar year. This is also the first season of a 20-game ACC schedule.

Click here for the complete schedule.

