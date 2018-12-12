Hurricanes lose Deng Gak to season-ending injury

Miami Hurricanes forward Deng Gak injured his left knee in a 77-73 loss to Yale in the HoopHall Miami Invitational at American Airlines Arena, Dec. 1, 2018 in Miami.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Hurricanes are losing their big man to a season-ending injury.

Miami announced Wednesday that redshirt freshman Deng Gak will undergo surgery after suffering a left knee injury in a 77-73 loss to Yale earlier this month.

The 6-foot-10, 195-pound forward from Australia averaged 2.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Miami (5-4) is off for final exams. The Hurricanes, who are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, return to action Dec. 19 against Houston Baptist.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.