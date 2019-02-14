Hurricanes to host Duke in back-to-back years under new 20-game ACC schedule

Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes raises his arms to get the crowd excited during Miami's last game against Duke at the Watsco Center, Jan. 15, 2018, in Coral Gables, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - In preparation for the upcoming 20-game men's basketball schedule, the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday released its future slate of league games for the next three seasons.

Under the new format, each team will play its two primary rivals every season and four repeat opponents, both home and away. The remaining eight opponents will be split four at home and four on the road.

The new format takes effect beginning with the 2019-20 season.

Miami will continue to play Florida State and Virginia Tech every season.

During the 2019-20 season, the Hurricanes will play home and away games against Duke, Louisville, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh. They'll host Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest without a return trip and travel to Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Notre Dame without getting a home game in return.

Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina and Notre Dame will rotate onto the schedule as home and away games during the 2020-21 season. The Hurricanes will see Duke, Louisville and Pittsburgh at home for a second consecutive year, plus Georgia Tech as the remaining home-only game. They'll be on the road for their lone games against N.C. State, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest rotate onto the schedule as home and away games during the 2021-22 season. The Hurricanes will play Clemson, North Carolina, N.C. State and Notre Dame once at home and Boston College, Duke, Louisville and Pittsburgh once on the road.

The full cycle of repeat opponents will be complete after the 2021-22 season.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.