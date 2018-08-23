Hurricanes to host FAU, play pair of Ivy League schools in non-conference

Princeton's Ryan Schwieger lays the ball up past Miami's Lonnie Walker IV during the Hoophall Miami Invitational at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Dec. 2, 2017.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will host Florida Atlantic and play a pair of Ivy League schools during the 2018-19 season.

The school announced its 12-game non-conference schedule Thursday.

Miami will open the season Nov. 9 at home against Lehigh, one of seven regular-season games played at the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes will play three straight home games to begin the season before traveling to California to play in the Wooden Legacy. There, they'll play La Salle on Nov. 22 and face either Northwestern or Fresno State the next day.

After returning home to face Rutgers in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, the Hurricanes face Yale in the Hoophall Miami Invitational at the American Airlines Arena. They'll play their first true road game -- and second consecutive Ivy League opponent -- when they travel to Philadelphia to face Penn. The Quakers went 24-9 and won the Ivy League championship last year.

Miami concludes its non-conference schedule with three more home games against Houston Baptist, FAU and Campbell.

"We are excited for our non-conference schedule, which will provide some good tests as we learn about our team and prepare for the rigors of ACC play," Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said.

Miami finished 22-10 last season and reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight year.

November

Nov. 9, Lehigh

Nov. 13, Stephen F. Austin

Nov. 17, Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 22, vs. La Salle, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)^

Nov. 23, vs. Northwestern or Fresno State^

Nov. 25, vs. Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Seton Hall or Utah^

Nov. 28, Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December

Dec. 1, vs. Yale#

Dec. 4, at Penn (The Palestra)

Dec. 19, Houston Baptist

Dec. 22, Florida Atlantic

Dec. 29, Campbell

Home games at Watsco Center in bold

^Wooden Legacy, Fullerton, Calif.

#Hoophall Miami Invitational, American Airlines Arena

