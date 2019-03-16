Hurricanes to open 2019-20 season against Louisville

Chris Lykes and the Miami Hurricanes will open the 2019-20 season against Louisville at the Watsco Center.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Miami Hurricanes will open the 2019-20 season at home against Louisville, the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced Friday.

Miami's Nov. 5 season opener against the Cardinals will be nationally televised on the new ACC Network, which launches in August.

It will be the first time in school history that Miami begins its season against a conference opponent.

The game will also be the earliest season opener in school history.

A game time will be announced at a later date.

The Hurricanes (14-18, 4-12 ACC) finished with a losing season for the first time under eighth-year head coach Jim Larranaga.

