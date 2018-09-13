Hurricanes to open ACC slate against NC State, visit FSU 6 days later

Florida State center Christ Koumadje is swarmed by four Miami players in the first half of an 80-74 loss to the Hurricanes at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, Jan. 7, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami will open its 2018-19 Atlantic Coast Conference basketball slate against North Carolina State in early January and travel to Florida State six days later.

The ACC announced its league schedule Thursday.

Miami will play five of its first eight ACC games at the Watsco Center, highlighted by North Carolina on Jan. 19 and Florida State on Jan. 27.

After hosting the Wolfpack to begin ACC play Jan. 3, the Hurricanes will travel to Louisville on Jan. 6 and visit the Seminoles on Jan. 9.

Sandwiched between back-to-back home games against Wake Forest and North Carolina, and Florida State and Virginia Tech, is a trip to Syracuse on Jan. 24.

The Hurricanes will host Notre Dame, Clemson and Georgia Tech in February before closing out its home schedule against Pittsburgh on March 5.

Miami will also travel to Duke for a nationally televised game on March 2.

The final game of the regular season is March 8 at Virginia Tech.

"The ACC is the top basketball conference in the nation every year, and it will be extremely tough from top to bottom once again this season," eighth-year Miami head coach Jim Larranaga said. "It is a grind, with no easy games. We are excited for this challenge and the opportunities to play some of the best teams in the country every night."

Miami will play 15 regular-season games at the Watsco Center, including nine against ACC opponents.

"Our fans have sold out season tickets at the Watsco Center for each of the last three seasons, which has never been done here previously," Larranaga said. "They have created a tremendous home-court advantage and been a big part of our success. We are looking forward to that excitement once again this season."

