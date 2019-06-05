FIU adds St. John's transfer Sedee Keita

St. John's Red Storm forward Sedee Keita rebounds the ball during the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the First Four of the 2019 NCAA tournament at UD Arena on March 20, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

MIAMI - The Florida International basketball team is gaining a player with NCAA tournament experience.

Sedee Keita joins FIU as a transfer from St. John's, where he helped the Red Storm reach the First Four of the 2019 NCAA tournament.

Keita also played for South Carolina when the Gamecocks went to the Final Four in 2017.

"We are tremendously excited to welcome Sedee Keita to Panther nation," FIU head coach Jeremy Ballard said in a news release Tuesday. "Sedee brings high character and a wealth of invaluable 'March Madness' experience to our roster, and he will be leaned on heavily as a leader to help our program take the next step in the postseason."

The 6-foot-9 forward played in 22 games for St. John's last season, averaging 2.1 points and 2 rebounds per game. He also finished third on the team with 20 total blocks and had a career-best eight rebounds in a 74-65 loss to Arizona State in the First Four.

Keita is expected to play immediately for the Panthers. The redshirt junior sat out the 2017-18 season because of NCAA transfer rules.

