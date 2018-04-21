FIU turns to VCU assistant Jeremy Ballard to become next basketball coach

MIAMI - Florida International has hired Virginia Commonwealth assistant coach Jeremy Ballard as its new head basketball coach.

FIU athletic director Pete Garcia announced the hire Friday.

"Excitement and joy do not even begin to describe the emotions that I feel becoming the FIU head basketball coach," Ballard said. "I have always admired FIU from afar and felt it could be a championship program. I am thrilled to be joining the South Florida community and cannot wait to build a culture that the greater Miami area can be proud of."

Ballard comes to FIU after serving as associate head coach at VCU last season. He has spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach at the Division I level with stops at Pittsburgh, Illinois State, VCU, Tulsa and Colgate.

"I'm extremely pleased to welcome Jeremy Ballard as our new men's basketball coach," Garcia said. "He comes from programs with winning cultures and has learned from some of the best coaches in Division I. He has a knack for developing players on and off the court and helping them to the next level."

As associate head coach for the Rams, Ballard was reunited with current VCU head coach Mike Rhoades, with whom he coached under former VCU head coach Shaka Smart, who left for Texas.

The Rams finished 18-15 last season and advanced to the Atlantic 10 Conference quarterfinals. His most successful stretch came with the Rams from 2012-15. Ballard helped lead VCU to a 79-28 mark and three straight NCAA tournament appearances during his initial tenure.

"Our coaching staff will be chomping at the bit to build relationships with the high school and AAU coaches and players all over this talent-rich state," Ballard said. "We'll ensure them that FIU is the ideal place to thrive on the court and in the classroom. I am overcome with pride in being FIU's coach, and I am thrilled for Panther pride to become contagious all over Florida."

