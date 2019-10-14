5-star basketball recruit Scottie Barnes commits to Florida State

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A five-star basketball recruit from South Florida is headed to Florida State.

Scottie Barnes announced Monday on Twitter that he will suit up for the Seminoles in 2020.

I am proud to be announcing that next year I will be playing for Coach Hamilton and his staff at Florida State University. To all the coaches, mentors, teachers, and family members that have molded and helped me to get to this point in my journey thank you! pic.twitter.com/rMQDwXLNZf — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) October 14, 2019

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is a highly touted recruit being pursued by several big-time basketball schools, including Duke, Kansas and Kentucky. But he ultimately settled for longtime Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles, who have been to the Sweet Sixteen each of the last two seasons.

Barnes spent his freshman season at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach before transferring to NSU University School in Davie, where he helped the Sharks win back-to-back state championships. He transferred to Montverde Academy in central Florida for his senior season after University School fired head coach Jim Carr in May.

"I am proud to be announcing that next year I will be playing for Coach Hamilton and his staff at Florida State University," Barnes wrote. "To all the coaches, mentors, teachers and family members that have molded and helped me to get to this point in my journey thank you!"

Barnes is rated by ESPN.com as the No. 1 basketball player in the state and 11th in the country.

