Kabengele declares for NBA draft, will hire agent

Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele celebrates after he dunks the ball against the Vermont Catamounts during their first-round game of the 2019 NCAA tournament, March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. The Seminoles won the game 76-69.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State's sixth man is leaving school early to enter the NBA draft.

Redshirt sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele announced Tuesday that he will declare for the NBA draft and hire an agent.

"It's been an incredible journey and I have learned so much along the way, and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of it," Kabengele said in a message he shared on his Twitter page. "From the coaching staff and my teammates helping me be the player and person I am today, I thank you."

Kabengele, who is the nephew of former NBA standout Dikembe Mutombo, was named the Atlantic Coast Conference's sixth man of the year. He led the Seminoles in scoring during the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.2 points per game, despite never starting a game.

Without Kabengele, the Seminoles return just two of their top eight scorers from this season -- point guard Trent Forrest and shooting guard M.J. Walker. Florida State also loses seniors Terance Mann, Phil Cofer, P.J. Savoy, Christ Koumadje and David Nichols.

The Seminoles (29-8, 13-5 ACC) won a school-record 29 games and advanced to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years for the first time since 1993.

