Seminoles earn 4th seed, double bye in ACC Tournament

Florida State Seminoles forward Mfiondu Kabengale dunks on Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu at the Watsco Center, Jan. 27, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - No. 14 Florida State has earned the fourth seed and a double-round bye in the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The Seminoles have won 12 of their last 13 games on their way to a school-record 13 wins in ACC play.

Florida State (25-6, 13-5 ACC), which advanced to the Elite Eight last season, started the year just 1-4 against ACC teams.

The Seminoles join top-seeded Virginia (28-2, 16-2), No. 2 seed North Carolina (26-5, 16-2) and No. 3 seed Duke (26-5, 14-4) in earning a double bye in tournament play.

That means the Seminoles won't play again until Thursday's quarterfinal round.

Florida State won its lone ACC championship in 2012.

