Seminoles finish No. 10 in final AP poll

Florida State teammates Terance Mann (14), PJ Savoy (5) and Devin Vassell (24) celebrate after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida State enters the NCAA tournament as a top 10 team.

The Seminoles (27-7) are ranked No. 10 in the final Associated Press top 25 men's basketball poll of the season.

FSU is one of the hottest teams in the country right now, having won 14 of its last 16 games.

After starting 1-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Seminoles won eight straight and 12 of their final 13 regular-season games. They beat No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 2 Virginia in the ACC Tournament before losing to then-No. 5 Duke in the championship game.

Four of FSU's seven losses were against the top three teams in the new AP poll -- No. 1 Duke (29-5), No. 2 Virginia (29-3) and No. 3 North Carolina (27-6).

The Seminoles also defeated six other tournament-bound teams -- No. 12 LSU (26-6), No. 13 Purdue (23-9), No. 16 Virginia Tech (24-8), Florida (19-15), Syracuse (20-13) and Louisville (20-13).

FSU is the No. 4 seed in the West Region and will face No. 13 seed Vermont (27-6) in the first round Thursday afternoon.

