Seminoles ranked No. 17 in preseason AP basketball poll

Florida State's Phil Cofer reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament west regional final at Staples Center on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles. The Wolverines defeated the Seminoles 58-54.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Fresh off their first "Elite Eight" appearance in 25 years, the Seminoles are ranked No. 17 in the preseason Associated Press college basketball poll.

Florida State is the lone Sunshine State school to appear in the preseason poll released Monday, although Florida, Central Florida and Miami all received votes.

The preseason ranking is Florida State's highest since the 1992-93 season, when the Seminoles began at No. 9. It's also the first time they've been ranked to begin a season since 2012.

FSU is one of seven ranked Atlantic Coast Conference teams -- the most of any league, joining No. 4 Duke, No. 5 Virginia, No. 8 North Carolina, No. 15 Virginia Tech, No. 16 Syracuse and No. 22 Clemson.

The Southeastern Conference was next up with five teams: No. 2 Kentucky, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 11 Auburn, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 23 LSU.

FSU is coming off its first Elite Eight appearance since 1993. The Seminoles knocked off the No. 8, No. 1 and No. 4 seeds in last season's NCAA tournament before falling to Michigan, which lost to Villanova in the national championship game.

The Seminoles open the season Nov. 6 against rival Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.