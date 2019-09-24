Tipoff times set for Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Florida State's Anthony Polite and Florida's Andrew Nembhard are among the returning players from last year's Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Tipoff times have been set for the doubleheader at this year's Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Florida State and Florida will return to the BB&T Center in Sunrise for the Dec. 21 games. The Seminoles will face South Florida at noon, followed by the Gators vs. Utah State at 2:30 p.m.

The Seminoles will make their eighth consecutive appearance in Sunrise. It will be the 11th time since 1999 that the Seminoles, 8-2 all-time in Sunrise, will participate in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Florida is making its 11th consecutive appearance in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic and 21st overall. The Gators are 17-3 all-time in Sunrise.

Both teams were victorious last December, with the Gators beating Florida Gulf Coast 77-56 and the Seminoles defeating St. Louis 81-59.

