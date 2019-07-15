10 great college football uniforms

Some prefer plain. Others prefer patterns. Either way, here are 10 great uniforms college football players will be wearing this season.

Oregon Ducks

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The Ducks are known for their array of uniforms -- ranging from all bright green to neon yellow -- thanks to the support of Nike founder and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight.

Boise State Broncos

Loren Orr/Getty Images

The Boise State Broncos were banned from playing in their blue jerseys at home against Mountain West Conference opponents in 2011 because of their "Smurf turf" playing field. However, the uniform restriction was rescinded in 2013.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

West Virginia sports an array of uniforms, including all white, all blue and all gold. The Mountaineers took on a new look in 2013, allowing for 27 new uniform combinations, including the return of their white helmets for the first time since 1979 and their gold helmets for the first time since 1978.

Georgia Bulldogs

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have a simple but recognizable uniform. The block "G" on the helmet is a trademark of the Green Bay Packers, but the NFL team granted permission for Georgia to use a similar look in 1964.

Clemson Tigers

Mike Comer/Getty Images

Pick a color -- orange, purple or white -- and Clemson players have worn it. The tiger paw helmet is another distinct symbol of the Clemson Tigers.

Florida State Seminoles

AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser

The Seminoles took on a new logo and a new look in 2014, incorporating their traditional garnet and gold color scheme while also paying tribute to the Seminole Tribe of Florida with authentic tribal symbols on the jersey sleeves. The familiar spear, which has been emblazoned on the helmets since 1976, was also retrofitted. Head coach Willie Taggart revived some of the jersey combinations last season that predecessor Jimbo Fisher ended when he took over for the legendary Bobby Bowden.

Michigan Wolverines

AP Photo/Tony Ding

Former Michigan head coach Fritz Crisler brought the iconic winged helmet design to the Wolverines in 1938. The maize and blue color combination is one of the most recognizable in all of college football. Michigan debuted Nike's Michael Jordan brand uniform in 2016.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame has made slight changes its uniforms through the years, but the look remains traditional with the same numbering, trim and color patterns. The Fighting Irish will occasionally roll out their leprechaun green jerseys, which were on display during last season's 42-13 thrashing of Florida State.

Texas Longhorns

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The burnt orange and white are undeniably Texas. The Longhorns emblem was added to the helmet in the 1960s.

Florida Gators

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Florida has an array of uniform combinations, but the modern look of the Gators can be credited to former head coach Steve Spurrier, who restored blue jerseys when he took over in 1990. The Gators typically wear blue jerseys with white pants at home, although there have been some variations. Twice since Spurrier elevated the program have the Gators worn blue jerseys with orange pants -- a loss at home to Florida State in 1999 and a loss to Louisville in the 2013 Sugar Bowl. The Gators sported their all-orange uniforms in 2015 for the first time since 1989. Other uniform choices include all white and all blue.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.