2019 college football schedule on Local 10

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond is tackled by Clemson safety Tanner Muse in the first quarter, Sept. 8, 2018 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The road to the College Football Playoff begins on Local 10.

Beginning Saturday, Aug. 31, and culminating with the weekend of the conference championship games Dec. 7, Local 10 is the only place to catch all the college football action from the Power 5 conference teams.

Fans can expect 15 consecutive Saturdays of college football action, including key national and regional matchups that could help determine the four teams to qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Local 10 will also be home to the Atlantic Coast Conference, American Athletic Conference and Big 12 Conference championship games, as well as the Boca Raton Bowl, which will be played on a Saturday for the first time.

The national championship game will be played Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Las Vegas.

Below is the entire slate of games for the season. Check back throughout the season to find out what games are added to the schedule.

Aug. 31

Mississippi at Memphis, Noon

Alabama vs. Duke in Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Oregon in Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 1

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7

Cincinnati at Ohio State, Noon

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14

Pitt at Penn State, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 12

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 26

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 2

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 16

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 23

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 29

TBA, TBD

Nov. 30

TBA, Noon

TBA, 3:30 p.m.

TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 7

ACC or Big 12 Championship, Noon

AAC Championship, 3:30 p.m.

ACC or Big 12 Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21

Celebration Bowl, Noon

Boca Raton Bowl, 3:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 28

Camping World Bowl, Noon

Jan. 1

Citrus Bowl, 1 p.m.

